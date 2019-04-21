Vilade is hitting .322/.431/.407 at High-A Lancaster to begin the season. He doesn't have any homers, however he does have five stolen bases in six attempts.

Vilade was the Rockies' second-round pick in 2017 out of high school, and after debuting as a professional with a .934 OPS, he struggled to hit for power last season at Low-A Asheville, hitting .274/.353/.368 in 532 plate appearances. It's encouraging to see his good batting eye and contact rate, but we'd like to see him hit with more power, especially at a launching pad like Lancaster.