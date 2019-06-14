Vilade went 3-for-4 with a home run, a double and a pair of RBI for High-A Lancaster on Thursday.

Vilade had cooled a bit after a solid start to the season, but he's picking it back up, as he's logged six extra-base hits in the month of June, and had a huge day Thursday that saw him fall a triple short of the cycle. Vilade is still hitting just .263 and slugging .378 for the JetHawks, but he has shown encouraging plate discipline, as he's drawn 38 walks in 217 at-bats to help him to a solid .373 on-base percentage. He's also swiped 10 bases in 14 attempts.