Rockies' Ryan Vilade: Heating back up in High-A
Vilade went 3-for-4 with a home run, a double and a pair of RBI for High-A Lancaster on Thursday.
Vilade had cooled a bit after a solid start to the season, but he's picking it back up, as he's logged six extra-base hits in the month of June, and had a huge day Thursday that saw him fall a triple short of the cycle. Vilade is still hitting just .263 and slugging .378 for the JetHawks, but he has shown encouraging plate discipline, as he's drawn 38 walks in 217 at-bats to help him to a solid .373 on-base percentage. He's also swiped 10 bases in 14 attempts.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 13 Preview: Two-start pitcher tiers
The two-start pitcher options for Week 13 are deep, but there's lots of risk to assess. We...
-
Week 13 Sleeper Hitters
Heath Cummings says Mallex Smith, Ramon Laureano and eight others are solid adds for Week...
-
Week 13 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Bradley, Sisco coming on
Jackie Bradley's offensive revival and four upside lineup options highlight Friday's waiver...
-
10 prospects to get on your radar
Chris Towers offers a different take, analyzing five prospects you should know about and five...
-
Wednesday waivers, winners/losers
Heath Cummings discusses Wednesday's action and what you should do with Chris Paddack.