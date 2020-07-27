The Rockies added Vilade to their 60-man roster pool Monday.
Vilade was one of nine new additions to the roster pool made by the Rockies, but none of those players are considered prime candidates to join the big-league roster in the immediate future. In Vilade's case, his inclusion in the pool is most likely a measure by the Rockies to more closely monitor the development of one of their top prospects at their alternate training site. Had the minor-league season not been cancelled this season, Vilade likely would have began the campaign at Double-A Hartford after he slashed .303/.367/.466 with 12 home runs and 24 stolen bases in the California League in 2019.