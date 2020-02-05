Rockies' Ryan Vilade: Will appear at Rockies' camp
Vilade was invited to the Rockies' major-league spring training Wednesday.
Vilade performed well in 2019 for High-A Lancaster, hitting .303/.367/.466 with 12 home runs, 92 runs scored and 71 RBI in 587 plate appearances. The highly-ranked third-base prospect also swiped 24 bags last season and will have the chance to learn from the major-league staff this spring before returning to the minors and continuing to develop.
