Vilade was invited to the Rockies' major-league spring training Wednesday.

Vilade performed well in 2019 for High-A Lancaster, hitting .303/.367/.466 with 12 home runs, 92 runs scored and 71 RBI in 587 plate appearances. The highly-ranked third-base prospect also swiped 24 bags last season and will have the chance to learn from the major-league staff this spring before returning to the minors and continuing to develop.

