Vilade won't play any more shortstop but will instead focus on third base, Nick Groke of The Athletic reports.

Vilade was exclusively a shortstop for his first two professional seasons, but he has a third baseman's build, so a transition to the hot corner was always likely. At the major-league level, trade rumors have been swirling around third baseman Nolan Arenado for quite a while, while shortstop Trevor Story doesn't appear to be going anywhere, so the position switch may increase Vilade's chances of eventually making the team.