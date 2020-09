Hilliard was recalled by the Rockies and is starting Monday against the Giants.

Hilliard was sent to the Rockies' alternate training site Thursday, but he'll return to the major-league club with just under a week remaining in the regular season. It's unclear how much playing time he'll see over the final several games of the year. The 26-year-old slashed .238/.304/.488 with six home runs and 10 RBI over 29 games earlier in the season.