The Rockies selected the contract of Hilliard from Triple-A Albuquerque on Friday.

The move comes with Charlie Blackmon landing on the 10-day IL due to a right hamstring strain. Over 65 games in Triple-A this season, Hilliard is slashing .288/.374/.542 with 14 home runs and 44 RBI over 305 plate appearances. He appeared in 40 major-league games with Atlanta in 2023, slashing .236/.295/.431 with three home runs and six RBI over 78 plate appearances.