Hilliard went 2-for-5 with a double and a two-run home run in the Rockies' 8-3 over the A's on Tuesday.
Batting out of the No. 8 spot, Hilliard knocked a pair of extra-base hits against Oakland starter Daniel Mengden, his first hits of the campaign. Unfortunately, Hilliard also struck out three times, bringing his total to eight strikeouts in 11 at-bats so far this season. He has started against every right-hander the Rockies have faced and appears to be in a left-field platoon with Garrett Hampson.
More News
-
Rockies' Sam Hilliard: Gets Opening Day start•
-
Rockies' Sam Hilliard: Struggles in spring training•
-
Rockies' Sam Hilliard: Scores winning run in 13th inning•
-
Rockies' Sam Hilliard: Smacks game-tying homer•
-
Rockies' Sam Hilliard: Plates three runs in loss•
-
Rockies' Sam Hilliard: Homers in loss•