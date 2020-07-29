Hilliard went 2-for-5 with a double and a two-run home run in the Rockies' 8-3 over the A's on Tuesday.

Batting out of the No. 8 spot, Hilliard knocked a pair of extra-base hits against Oakland starter Daniel Mengden, his first hits of the campaign. Unfortunately, Hilliard also struck out three times, bringing his total to eight strikeouts in 11 at-bats so far this season. He has started against every right-hander the Rockies have faced and appears to be in a left-field platoon with Garrett Hampson.