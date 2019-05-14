Hilliard went 3-for-5 with a solo home run and a run scored for Triple-A Albuquerque on Monday.

Hilliard has been piling up the long balls for the Isotopes of late, as this was his third homer in the last week to bring his team-leading total up to 12 on the season over 154 at-bats. That has him tied for fourth in the PCL, and he's also leading Albuquerque in RBI with 34 to go along with seven stolen bases. As has been the case throughout his minor-league career, the knock on Hilliard is he racks up a ton of strikeouts; he's fanned a team-high 55 times this season, which has contributed to his pedestrian .247 batting average. Still, he's at least shown improvement from his season at Double-A Hartford last year that saw him slash .262/.327/.389 over 435 at-bats.