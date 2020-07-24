Hilliard will bat eighth and play left field in Friday's season opener against the Rangers, Jenny Cavnar of AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain reports.

It wasn't entirely clear how the Rockies' outfield situation would break down, but if Friday's lineup is any indication, Hilliard will be in the lineup against righties like Lance Lynn, the Rangers' Opening Day starter. He'll be in left, while David Dahl is in center and Raimel Tapia serves as the designated hitter. There's a good chance both Hilliard and Tapia sit frequently against southpaws, with Matt Kemp and Garrett Hampson entering the lineup. Saturday's game against lefty Mike Minor should provide clarity in that regard.