Rockies' Sam Hilliard: Goes deep in loss
Hilliard went 1-for-4 with a solo home run during Friday's loss to the Dodgers.
Hilliard put the Rockies ahead with a solo home run off Dustin May in the fifth inning. It was the sixth long ball of the year for the 26-year-old, who is averaging .250/.321/.526 overall.
