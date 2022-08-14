site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rockies' Sam Hilliard: Held out of Sunday's lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Hilliard is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks.
The Rockies are loading up on right-handers against Arizona southpaw Tommy Henry, so Hilliard will be held out in favor of Connor Joe despite reaching base seven times over his last three games.
