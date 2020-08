Hilliard went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, a stolen base and a walk in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Dodgers.

Hilliard got the Rockies on the board in the third inning with his second homer of the year. He later drew a walk and stole second in the fifth inning. Hilliard has two steals, two homers, four RBI and six runs scored while batting .239 in 52 plate appearances this year.