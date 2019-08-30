Hilliard went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in the Rockies' 11-8 loss to the Pirates on Thursday.

The recently promoted rookie has now left the yard in each of his first two big-league starts, mashing a two-run shot in this contest off Michael Feliz in the eighth inning. His prodigious power at Triple-A Albuquerque was what led to his call-up, and so far Hilliard is off to a good start as he tries to show he can translate it to the big club. He only has eight at-bats, though, so he'll need to keep it up over a larger sample size before too much should be read into it.