Hilliard went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and two strikeouts in Friday's spring win over Cleveland.

Hilliard took part in a three-run second inning Friday by hitting his first home run of the spring with no outs in the frame. He was unable to generate any results in his other two at-bats but has now gone 9-for-35 with nine runs, seven RBI, four stolen bases, six walks and 12 strikeouts over 15 Cactus League games. With Brendan Rodgers (hamstring) out for at least a month, Hilliard could potentially carve out extra playing time in the outfield to begin the regular season if Garrett Hampson sees time at second base.