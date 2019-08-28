Hilliard went 1-for-3 with a two-run homer and a walk in a loss to the Red Sox on Tuesday.

Hilliard was called up to the big leagues earlier in the day and wasted no time displaying his power at the plate, crushing a 455-foot shot to right center field in the eighth inning. The 25-year-old has an intriguing mix of power and speed, racking up 35 long balls and 22 steals in 126 games with Triple-A Albuquerque this season.