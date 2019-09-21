Hilliard hit a solo home run in his only at-bat during Friday's loss to the Dodgers.

Hilliard launched a 406-foot homer pinch hitting in the eighth inning, but unfortunately that would be the final run scored for the Rockies in a 12-5 rout to the Dodgers. It was his fifth long ball of the season and his third over the last two games. Hilliard is hitting .239/.327/.630 across 46 at-bats.