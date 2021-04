Hilliard went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and two walks in a 13-inning loss to the Diamondbacks on Tuesday.

Hilliard smacked a clutch solo homer to right field in the ninth inning to tie the game at five, though Colorado ultimately succumbed in the 13th frame. The 27-year-old has hit two homers on the season but has played only sporadically and has struck out in four of his nine at-bats.