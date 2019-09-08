Hilliard is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rockies.

The lefty-hitting Hilliard will take a seat with the Padres bringing southpaw Eric Lauer to the hill. Hilliard looked to have captured a near-everyday role in the Colorado outfield in late August, but he'll be on the bench for the fourth time in five contests Sunday. The rookie's opportunities could be limited moving forward following the recent return of outfielder Raimel Tapia from the injured list.