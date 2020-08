Hilliard is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Diamondbacks.

Meanwhile, Garrett Hampson will start for the seventh straight game, and he's seemingly supplanted Hilliard as the Rockies' preferred third outfielder alongside Charlie Blackmon and David Dahl. Hilliard is slashing a lowly .179/.258/.321 and has struck out 13 times in 28 plate appearances (41.9 percent) this season.