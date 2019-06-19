Rockies' Sam Hilliard: Mashes 20th homer in Triple-A
Hilliard went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, three runs scored and a walk for Triple-A Albuquerque on Tuesday.
It was Hilliard's 20th long ball in 278 at-bats for the Isotopes, as he continues to showcase impressive power in the Pacific Coast League. He still needs to improve his plate discipline, as his 28:94 BB:K has contributed to an unspectacular .330 on-base percentage. Still, it's been an encouraging campaign for the 25-year-old, as he slugged just .389 for Double-A Hartford last season -- a number he's managed to boost up to .568 during his first season in Triple-A.
