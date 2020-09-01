site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rockies' Sam Hilliard: Not in lineup Tuesday
Hilliard isn't starting Tuesday against the Giants, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.
Hilliard recorded hits in each of the past two games, but he'll retreat to the bench. Kevin Pillar will make his debut with the Rockies in center field.
