Hilliard is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Athletics, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

He'll be on the bench for the seventh straight game, as trade-deadline pickup Kevin Pillar has essentially bumped Hilliard out of the Rockies' regular lineup versus right-handed pitching. The 22-25 Rockies are beginning to fade in the National League playoff picture, but until the team is officially eliminated, don't expect finding regular at-bats for the 26-year-old to be a priority.