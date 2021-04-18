Hilliard is out of the lineup for Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Mets.
Hilliard started in center field in Game 1 but struggled at the plate, going 0-for-3 with three strikeouts. Garrett Hampson will shift to center field with Ryan McMahon starting at second base in the nightcap.
More News
-
Rockies' Sam Hilliard: Not in Thursday's lineup•
-
Rockies' Sam Hilliard: Homers, reaches base three times•
-
Rockies' Sam Hilliard: Clubs first homer•
-
Rockies' Sam Hilliard: Homers against Cleveland•
-
Rockies' Sam Hilliard: Swipes bag in spring win•
-
Rockies' Sam Hilliard: Out of Saturday's lineup•