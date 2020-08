Hilliard went 1-for-3 with a run scored and a stolen base in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Giants.

Hilliard's sprint speed ranks in the 81st percentile, per Statcast, and he put that speed to use on the basepaths Wednesday night. It's also encouraging to see him go a game without a strikeout; Hilliard fanned 11 times in his first 20 at-bats this season. He's barreling the ball up when he makes contact, but the connections have been too few and far between early on.