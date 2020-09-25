Hilliard is not in the lineup for Game 1 of Friday's doubleheader at Arizona.

The 26-year-old rejoined the major-league club at the start of the week and started three of four games since being promoted, but he'll head to the bench for Friday's matinee. Hilliard is 1-for-13 with six strikeouts since being recalled and has a .719 OPS with six homers in 32 games overall this season. Matt Kemp serves as the designated hitter while Raimel Tapia, Kevin Pillar and Charlie Blackmon start from left to right in the outfield.