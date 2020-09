Hilliard is not in the lineup Saturday against the Diamondbacks, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

Hilliard is hitless in his past 13 at-bats and finds himself on the bench for the second time in the past three games. Raimel Tapia, Garrett Hampson and Kevin Pillar start from left to right in the outfield Saturday, while Charlie Blackmon serves as the designated hitter.