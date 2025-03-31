The Rockies outrighted Hilliard to Triple-A Albuquerque on Monday.

Hilliard appeared to be in good position to make the Rockies' Opening Day roster but was ultimately designated for assignment last week, when Colorado signed Mickey Moniak to a one-year deal to round out its depth in the outfield. Though he turned in a 107 wRC+ over 158 plate appearances in the majors with Colorado in 2024, Hilliard's lack of minor-league options likely worked against him in landing a spot on another team's 40-man roster. After clearing waivers, Hilliard will remain in the Colorado organization and will head to Triple-A while he waits for another opportunity in the big leagues.