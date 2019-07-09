Hilliard slashed .333/.357/.815 with four home runs, five runs scored, eight RBI, a double and a stolen base for Triple-A Albuquerque last week.

Already in the midst of an impressive power-hitting campaign for the Isotopes, Hilliard ripped off this torrid seven-game stretch that saw him crank four more long balls. He now has 24 homers on the season through 373 plate appearances, putting him at fourth in the Pacific Coast League. The 25-year-old is mostly known for his pop, but he's also consistently demonstrated impressive skills on the base paths during his professional career, as he's swiped 16 bags this season, giving him 118 steals across 527 minor-league games.