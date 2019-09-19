Hilliard went 2-for-4 with a pair of solo home runs in a 7-4 victory against the Rockies on Wednesday.

The sample size is still small, but Hilliard definitely has some pop. Six of his 10 hits in the big leagues this year have gone for extra bases, including four home runs. That's why his slugging percentage sits at .556 despite a .222 average. Hilliard also has seven RBI and six runs in 45 at-bats this season.