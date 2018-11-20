HIlliard was added to the 40-man roster by Colorado on Tuesday.

Hilliard took the field for Double-A Hartford last year, and the Rockies have decided to protect him from the Rule 5 draft after he posted a .262/.327/.389 slash line with nine homers and 40 RBI over 121 games. Ryan Castellani, Justin Lawrence and Josh Fuentes were also added to the 40-man roster.

