Hilliard went 1-for-5 with a walk, a run and two steals in Sunday's season finale against the Brewers.

The game was ultimately a meaningless one for the Rockies, who finished at 71-91, but Hilliard will still enjoy his run, which came on a 13th-inning wild pitch to give his team the win. The 25-year-old made a strong impression in his 27-game debut this season, hitting .273/.356/.649 with seven homers.