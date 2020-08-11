site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rockies' Sam Hilliard: Sits again Tuesday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Hilliard will remain on the bench Tuesday against Arizona.
Hilliard had been benched against a run of southpaws, but he'll sit again with the right-handed Zac Gallen set to pitch for the Diamondbacks in this one. Raimel Tapia gets the start in left field.
