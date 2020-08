Hilliard is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Giants, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

With southpaw Tyler Anderson on the bump for San Francisco, the lefty-hitting Hilliard will get a breather in the series finale. Hiliard, who gone 5-for-23 with a home run and three RBI through seven appearances this season, will be replaced in left field by Matt Kemp.