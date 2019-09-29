Hilliard hit a solo home run in his only at-bat in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Brewers.

Down to their last out, Hilliard was called on to pinch hit for catcher Tony Wolters. Hilliard delivered a solo shot to left off Brewers closer Josh Hader, tying the game, which set the stage for Trevor Story's walkoff an inning later. Hilliard is up to seven homers and 13 RBI in 72 at-bats this season.