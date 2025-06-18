Rockies' Sam Hilliard: Splitting time in center field
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hilliard went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk Tuesday against the Nationals.
Hilliard remains a part-time player, but he has started in center field in three of the Rockies' last six games. He launched his first home run since his 2025 debut on May 30, though he does have a total of six extra-base hits across 39 plate appearances.
