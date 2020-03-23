Hilliard hit .176 with two home runs, three doubles, 12 strikeouts and two walks in 36 plate appearances this spring.

He struck out a third of the time, which contributed to his poor batting average in a small sample, but he also leads all Rockies hitters with 34 at-bats in spring training. On March 1, Kyle Newman of the Denver Post suggested that Ian Desmond and Raimel Tapia could open the year in a platoon in left field, noting that Hilliard could also get starts there if he makes the roster. While Tapia put up better numbers than Hilliard this spring, he was worth -0.9 fWAR in 138 games last year and has never rated as better than replacement level in parts of four MLB seasons. It seems possible that Desmond and Tapia will indeed platoon when the season gets underway, but sooner or later Hilliard should get a longer look, either due to Tapia's struggles or an injury to an outfielder.