Rockies' Sam Hilliard: Surfaces in big leagues
Hilliard was recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque on Tuesday.
Hilliard will immediately receive a shot to see big-league action, as he's starting in center field and batting seventh Tuesday against the Red Sox. He spent 126 games at Triple-A this season, slashing .262/.335/.558 with 35 home runs, 101 RBI and 22 stolen bases.
More News
-
Rockies' Sam Hilliard: Posts four-homer week•
-
Rockies' Sam Hilliard: Mashes 20th homer in Triple-A•
-
Rockies' Sam Hilliard: Flashing impressive power•
-
Rockies' Sam Hilliard: Sent to Triple-A•
-
Rockies' Sam Hilliard: Protected from Rule 5 draft•
-
Rockies' Sam Hilliard: Fast start in hitter-friendly California League•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Thirty bold predictions for 2020
With the 2019 season beginning to wind down, Scott White embraces some of his bolder ideas...
-
Waivers: Jose Ramirez replacements
If you find yourself with an opening at third base all of a sudden, Scott White has you covered...
-
Week 23 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a risky proposition here in late August. Scott White...
-
Week 23 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Some less-heralded call-ups could have an impact in the short-term. Scott White looks at the...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, top picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects: Stashes about to pay off
Don't lose faith in your long-term stashes, says Scott White, as the minor-league regular season...