Hilliard went 2-for-4 with two home runs and three RBI in Wednesday's 6-5 win over the Reds.

Hilliard's playing time has been limited since the Rockies selected his contract from Triple-A Albuquerque on June 21. He got the start in center field Wednesday and delivered a big game from the bottom of the order, hitting his first two homers of the season. The outfielder is 4-for-15 (.267) with two stolen bases and six runs scored over 18 plate appearances this season. At best, Hilliard is a fourth or fifth outfielder for the Rockies, especially since the team already has a trio of left-handed-hitting outfielders ahead of him on the depth chart.