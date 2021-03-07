Hilliard went 1-for-2 with one RBI, one run, one stolen base, one walk and one strikeout in Saturday's spring win over the Angels.

Hilliard got on base in the top of the second inning by drawing a walk, and he stole his second base of the season before the end of the inning. He later contributed during the team's seven-run explosion in the fourth inning by driving in one run with a single before he was brought in to score later in the frame. Hilliard has now driven in runs during each of his last three games and is 3-for-10 with three RBI, two stolen bases, two walks and two strikeouts to begin Cactus League play.