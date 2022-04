Hilliard went 1-for-4 with a double, two RBI and one run scored Friday against the Cubs.

Hilliard drew only his second start of the season, replacing Randal Grichuk in center field. He came to the plate with two runners in scoring position in the fourth inning and delivered a two-RBI double. Without an injury ahead of him, Hilliard appears in line for a bench role this season, as he has earned just nine plate appearances across Colorado's first seven games.