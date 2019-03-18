Howard was reassigned to minor-league camp Monday, Nick Groke of The Athletic reports.

This isn't all too surprising. Howard spent the 2018 season with the Rockies but was non-tendered following the season. The 26-year-old southpaw will provide bullpen depth for Colorado.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • MLB: Spring Training-Oakland Athletics at Seattle Mariners

    Sleepers 2.0

    These 10 sleepers are way too low in the consensus rankings according to Heath Cummings. Snag...

  • trea-turner.jpg

    Breakouts 2.0

    Heath Cummings shares the upside of eight more breakouts. These could be next year's early-round...

  • MLB: World Series-Los Angeles Dodgers at Boston Red Sox

    Auction nomination strategies

    Trying to figure out the best way to navigate an auction? Here are some tips to make the best...