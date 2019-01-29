Rockies' Sam Howard: Re-signs with Colorado
Howard re-signed with the Rockies on a minor-league contract earlier this month, Matt Eddy of Baseball America reports.
Howard made four appearances out of the Colorado bullpen in 2018 but wasn't able to maintain his spot on the 40-man roster heading into the winter. He'll get the opportunity to compete for a bullpen gig with the big club in spring training, though it's most likely he'll end up at Triple-A Albuquerque to begin the campaign.
