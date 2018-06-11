The Rockies recalled Howard from Triple-A Albuquerque on Saturday.

Howard made his MLB debut out of the bullpen Sunday in the Rockies' 8-3 loss to the Diamondbacks, working around a hit in a scoreless ninth inning. The 25-year-old was deployed exclusively as a starter during his time at Albuquerque this season, so he should give the Rockies some extra length out of the bullpen. It's likely that most of his usage will come in lower-leverage scenarios.

