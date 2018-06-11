Rockies' Sam Howard: Recalled from minors
The Rockies recalled Howard from Triple-A Albuquerque on Saturday.
Howard made his MLB debut out of the bullpen Sunday in the Rockies' 8-3 loss to the Diamondbacks, working around a hit in a scoreless ninth inning. The 25-year-old was deployed exclusively as a starter during his time at Albuquerque this season, so he should give the Rockies some extra length out of the bullpen. It's likely that most of his usage will come in lower-leverage scenarios.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Add Rondon and Rodon
Hector Rondon took a big step towards claiming the Astros closer role over the weekend, while...
-
Top sleeper hitters for Week 12
Which teams have the best and worst matchups Week 12 (June 11-17). Our Scott White says if...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 12
In a season with more off days, streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a harder strategy...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Back Dietrich
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball: Dealing with Darvish
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 12: Fade Santana
Chris Towers says you should target Leonys Martin, fade Domingo Santana