Rockies' Sam Howard: Sent back to minors
Howard was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque on Wednesday, The Denver Post reports.
Howard's stay with the Rockies lasted just four days, with his return to the minors coinciding with Harrison Musgrave's activation from the bereavement list. The 25-year-old made just one appearance during his brief stay with the Rockies, allowing just one hit in a scoreless inning of work. He'll continue to work as a starter with the Isotopes.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Podcast: Worryometer
We’ll tell you which players our listeners are worried about and whether or not our Podcast...
-
Fantasy baseball: Merrifield moving up
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: Replacing Miggy
Heath Cummings has two replacements for Miguel Cabrera and says John Hicks is a must-start...
-
Martinez elevating his game
Jose Martinez has always had the tools. Now, he's putting them to use, Chris Towers says.
-
Podcast: Players who can carry your team
If you’re looking to turn your season around, we’ve got a list of players that can help you...
-
Waivers: Adames, Mejia get the call
Top prospects worth getting excited about? We've got two for you to check out.