Howard was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque on Wednesday, The Denver Post reports.

Howard's stay with the Rockies lasted just four days, with his return to the minors coinciding with Harrison Musgrave's activation from the bereavement list. The 25-year-old made just one appearance during his brief stay with the Rockies, allowing just one hit in a scoreless inning of work. He'll continue to work as a starter with the Isotopes.

