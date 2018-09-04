Howard was recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque on Tuesday, Kyle Newman of The Denver Post reports.

Howard has spent the majority of the season with Triple-A Albuquerque, compiling a 5.06 ERA, 1.46 WHIP and 80:34 K:BB across 96 innings with the Isotopes. He figures to provide additional depth down the stretch, though Howard's lack of big-league experience coupled with his underwhelming minor-league numbers suggest he'll be limited to low-leverage work.

