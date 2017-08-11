Moll was designated for assignment by the Rockies on Friday.

Moll was previously added to the 40-man roster to provide left-handed organizational depth for the bullpen, but hasn't impressed with Triple-A Albuquerque this season, posting a 4.18 ERA and a 1.56 WHIP over 44 relief appearances. The 25-year-old will likely stay in within the organization, unless another team decides to take a flyer.