Rockies' Santiago Casilla: Signs with Rockies
Casilla inked a minor-league contract with Colorado on Thursday, Robert Murray of The Athletic reports.
Casilla was recently released by the Athletics after making 26 appearances with the club in 2018. During those outings, he logged a 3.16 ERA and 1.21 WHIP while accumulating a subpar 22:20 K:BB across 31.1 innings of relief. The 37-year-old will provide extra depth within the Rockies' system at the Triple-A level.
