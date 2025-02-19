The Rockies signed Alexander to a one-year contract Wednesday, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.
Alexander, 35, collected a 2.56 ERA and 31:15 K:BB over 38.2 innings while inducing ground balls at a 58.9 percent clip with the Athletics in 2024. The sinkerballer will give manager Bud Black another left-handed option in the bullpen.
