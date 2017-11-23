Rockies' Scott McGough: Inks deal with Rockies
McGough signed a minor league contract with the Rockies on Thursday, Matt Eddy of Baseball America reports.
The right-hander spent the 2017 season between Double-A Bowie and Triple-A Norfolk in the Orioles organization, notching a 2.75 ERA over 55.2 innings. McGough will now head to Colorado to add some organizational depth, but he projects to at least start the year in the minors.
More News
-
Orioles' Scott McGough: Passes through waivers, assigned to Norfolk•
-
Orioles' Scott McGough: Designated for assignment•
-
Marlins' Scott McGough: Claimed by Orioles, optioned to Triple-A•
-
Marlins' Scott McGough: DFA'd by Marlins•
-
Marlins' Scott McGough: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Marlins demote RP Scott McGough; activate RP Andre Rienzo•
-
Our first mock draft for 2018
Yes, Giancarlo Stanton slid too far in our first mock draft for 2018, but Scott White says...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 starting pitcher
Innings eaters are a dying breed, which makes the true ace more valuable than ever in Fantasy...
-
What will Otani mean for Fantasy?
Shohei Otani is expected to sign with a major-league club this offseason, but whether he'll...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 outfield
Aaron Judge is a player whose weaknesses are as well-documented as his strengths. So where...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 shortstop
Shortstop isn't the wasteland it used to be, and the top tier seems to grow every year. But...
-
2018 third base rankings
Josh Donaldson's strong finish wasn't enough to keep him in the first-round discussion, but...