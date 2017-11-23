McGough signed a minor league contract with the Rockies on Thursday, Matt Eddy of Baseball America reports.

The right-hander spent the 2017 season between Double-A Bowie and Triple-A Norfolk in the Orioles organization, notching a 2.75 ERA over 55.2 innings. McGough will now head to Colorado to add some organizational depth, but he projects to at least start the year in the minors.