McGough signed a minor league contract with the Rockies on Thursday, Matt Eddy of Baseball America reports.

The right-hander spent the 2017 season between Double-A Bowie and Triple-A Norfolk in the Orioles organization, notching a 2.75 ERA over 55.2 innings. McGough will now head to Colorado to add some organizational depth, but he projects to at least start the year in the minors.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast